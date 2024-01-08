BOX (NYSE:BOX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

BOX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Get BOX alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BOX

BOX Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BOX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.13. 1,562,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,534. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.66, a P/E/G ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.91.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BOX will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 165.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,114 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth about $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after purchasing an additional 727,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 213.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.