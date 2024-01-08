Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EAT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

NYSE:EAT traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,589. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 176,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

