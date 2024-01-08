Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,882,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,356,188. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. The company has a market cap of $104.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

