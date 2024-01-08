Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,242 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 99,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 463,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 448,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,057,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,793,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.10. The stock has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

