Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AVGO. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,049.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $491.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $549.99 and a 52 week high of $1,151.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $998.64 and its 200-day moving average is $911.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,682 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $205,354,303,000 after acquiring an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

