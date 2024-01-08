Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after purchasing an additional 943,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,243,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock worth $8,003,375 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

BR opened at $196.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.39 and its 200-day moving average is $180.59. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.98 and a one year high of $207.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile



Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

