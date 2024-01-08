Brokerages Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Target Price at $10.42

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACRE. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

NYSE ACRE opened at $10.06 on Monday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43. The company has a market cap of $544.65 million, a P/E ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

