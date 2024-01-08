Brokerages Set Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) PT at $7.71

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

In other Payoneer Global news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $360,782.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 769,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,798.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $360,782.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 769,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,798.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $32,486.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 714,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,793,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,388 shares of company stock worth $833,283. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.81. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $208.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.91 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

