Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) PT at $53.13

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $482,231.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $24,742.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $482,231.36. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,742.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,850,477. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.28 on Monday. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

