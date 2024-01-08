Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 13,391 shares.The stock last traded at $20.04 and had previously closed at $19.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins set a $30.00 target price on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.70.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -624.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.