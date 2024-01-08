BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised BSQUARE from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSQR

BSQUARE Trading Up 0.5 %

BSQR stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.19. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BSQUARE by 514.7% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 106,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BSQUARE by 34.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BSQUARE by 16.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BSQUARE

(Get Free Report)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.