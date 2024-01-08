BTIG Research Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $2,650.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,259.52.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,212.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,202.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,029.80. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,365.12 and a 12-month high of $2,348.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,158,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $210,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

