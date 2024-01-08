Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBW. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BBW

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BBW traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.41. 263,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,984. The stock has a market cap of $320.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 17,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $402,948.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,684.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.