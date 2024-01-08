Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $91,288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,106.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 774,515 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR traded up $2.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $162.69. 351,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $171.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

