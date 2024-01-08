BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $15,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,470,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,674.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $16,200.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $18,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $16,800.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $16,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $17,000.00.

On Monday, December 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $17,800.00.

On Friday, December 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $8,900.00.

On Monday, December 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $9,500.00.

On Friday, December 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $9,600.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

Shares of BFI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 110,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,604. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

