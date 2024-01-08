BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $15,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,470,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,674.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $16,200.00.
- On Thursday, December 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $18,600.00.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $16,800.00.
- On Friday, December 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $16,600.00.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $17,000.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $17,800.00.
- On Friday, December 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $9,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $8,900.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $9,500.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $9,600.00.
BurgerFi International Price Performance
Shares of BFI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. The company had a trading volume of 110,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,604. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BurgerFi International by 548.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
