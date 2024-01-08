BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $16,200.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,430,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,377.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.
- On Thursday, December 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $18,600.00.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.
- On Friday, December 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $16,600.00.
- On Wednesday, December 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $17,800.00.
- On Friday, December 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.
- On Wednesday, December 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $8,900.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $9,500.00.
- On Friday, December 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $9,600.00.
BurgerFi International Price Performance
BurgerFi International stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 110,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,604. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in BurgerFi International by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
