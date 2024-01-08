BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $16,200.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,430,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,778,377.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

On Thursday, January 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Thursday, December 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $18,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $16,800.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $16,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.

On Monday, December 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $17,800.00.

On Friday, December 15th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $9,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $8,900.00.

On Monday, December 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $9,500.00.

On Friday, December 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 10,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $9,600.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

BurgerFi International stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 110,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,604. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 26.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in BurgerFi International by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

(Get Free Report)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.