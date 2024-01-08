BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.38.

Several analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock opened at $75.06 on Monday. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.47 and a 12 month high of $81.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

