Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAL. StockNews.com started coverage on Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Caleres alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caleres

Caleres Price Performance

CAL stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.14. 347,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,606. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.92. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.07 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. Caleres’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In related news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $654,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $25,989.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 563,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,103.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $654,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,925. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 108,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 1,043.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 292,808 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 224,170 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 217,055 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 685.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 185,507 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.