Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80-2.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Caleres Trading Up 2.2 %

Caleres stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 347,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,337. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. Caleres has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.92.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Caleres had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $654,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark A. Schmitt sold 21,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $654,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $25,989.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 563,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,103.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,660 shares of company stock worth $2,973,925 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caleres

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 108,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caleres by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caleres by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after buying an additional 85,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Caleres by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

