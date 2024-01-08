Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $23.74

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $24.38. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 2,926 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.36). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

