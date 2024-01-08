Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) EVP William W. Sengelmann Sells 6,493 Shares

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,821. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average is $99.91. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 306,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 20,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

