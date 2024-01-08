Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

CPT stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.27. 872,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,821. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.85. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $127.60. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

