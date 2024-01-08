Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $143.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $115.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.85.

CNI traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.50. 404,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,282. The company has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at about $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,561,000 after buying an additional 1,525,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $137,546,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

