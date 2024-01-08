Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Cut to Neutral at Susquehanna

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

NYSE CP opened at $78.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

