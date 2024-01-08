Canoo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 13,464 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 145% compared to the typical volume of 5,500 call options.

GOEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of GOEV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 119,405,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,322,883. The stock has a market cap of $192.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canoo will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canoo by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canoo by 1,133.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canoo by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

