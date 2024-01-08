Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $131.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $111.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.28.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $132.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $134.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

