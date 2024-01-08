Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.80. 778,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,796. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,454. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,990,000 after purchasing an additional 140,152 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,467,000 after purchasing an additional 108,412 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Carter’s by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,287,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Carter’s by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,515,000 after acquiring an additional 90,094 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

