Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Sets New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $287.91 and last traded at $284.98, with a volume of 15346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.34.

Specifically, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.31. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.