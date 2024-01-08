Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Acquires 500 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.11. 270,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,982. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $158.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.