Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE DHR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $230.78. 544,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.61. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

