Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 253 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.22. 198,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,946. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

