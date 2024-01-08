Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys 400 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after buying an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,215,000 after buying an additional 446,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after buying an additional 2,075,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after buying an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 772,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,012. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a one year low of $45.70 and a one year high of $65.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

