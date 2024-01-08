Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,708 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 352,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 628,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.2% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.79. The company had a trading volume of 388,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,962. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.74. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $56.69.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

