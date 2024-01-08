Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 49,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Mastercard by 418.6% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

MA traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $418.14. The company had a trading volume of 285,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,564. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $392.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.61 and a 200-day moving average of $401.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.90.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

