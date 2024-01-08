Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.43. The stock had a trading volume of 865,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,881. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $149.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

