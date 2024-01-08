Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 468 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 165 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Adobe by 799.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,913 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 586,363 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $298,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.9 %

Adobe stock traded up $10.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $575.33. 503,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,008. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $594.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $548.74. The company has a market cap of $261.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $633.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.