Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

LIN traded down $2.46 on Monday, reaching $406.66. The company had a trading volume of 221,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,741. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.08 and a 200-day moving average of $387.91. The company has a market capitalization of $197.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

