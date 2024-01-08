Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $24.65 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 383,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 8.0% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.20. 7,229,187 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.60. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

