Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $5.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.05. 1,369,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

