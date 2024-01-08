Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $624,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.93. 11,924,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,329,160. The company has a market capitalization of $268.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

