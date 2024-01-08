Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 99,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 463,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.1 %

BMY stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,150,184. The company has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

