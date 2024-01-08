Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Invests $524,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.55. The stock had a trading volume of 801,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,544. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.83.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

