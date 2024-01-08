Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,118 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 37,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.16. 575,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,569. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

