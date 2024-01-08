Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,175 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 231,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 186,165 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 83,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Myecfo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 361,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 373,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319,287. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.