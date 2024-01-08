Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY remained flat at $118.05 on Monday. 104,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,618. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

