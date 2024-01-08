Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Trimmed by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,386. The company has a market cap of $147.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.25 and a 200-day moving average of $265.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.