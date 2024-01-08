Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Boosted by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 0.9% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $288.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

