Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $176.18

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday. The stock traded as high as $176.18 and last traded at $176.01, with a volume of 694680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $173.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.20.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.90 and its 200-day moving average is $158.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

