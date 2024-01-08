CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Western Pacific Wealth Management LP

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,550,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.37. 661,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,263. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.44. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.67.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

