CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.42

Shares of CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.76, with a volume of 40202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

CBS Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

